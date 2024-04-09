Tolerance.ca
West Africa’s falling fish stocks: illegal Chinese trawlers, climate change and artisanal fishing fleets to blame

By Robert Paarlberg, Associate, Sustainability Science, Harvard Kennedy School, Harvard University
Average fish catches by traditional fishing communities along the west African coast have declined significantly over the past three decades.

Along the Gulf of Guinea, stretching from Côte d'Ivoire to Nigeria, fishers launch their wooden canoes from the beach to catch small pelagic fish, like sardines and anchovies, which they sell into local informal markets to make a living. They have done this for generations, but since the 1990s, a decline in the catch has put their livelihoods at risk.

In Ghana, total landings of small pelagic fish fell…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
