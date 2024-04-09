Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Election disinformation: how AI-powered bots work and how you can protect yourself from their influence

By Nick Hajli, AI Strategist and Professor of Digital Strategy, Loughborough University
Social media platforms have become more than mere tools for communication. They’ve evolved into bustling arenas where truth and falsehood collide. Among these platforms, X stands out as a prominent battleground. It’s a place where disinformation campaigns thrive, perpetuated by armies of AI-powered bots programmed to sway public opinion and manipulate narratives.

AI-powered bots are automated accounts that are designed to mimic human behaviour. Bots on social media, chat platforms and conversational…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
