Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Phonics isn’t working - for children’s reading to improve, they need to learn to love stories

By Willem Hollmann, Professor of Linguistics, Lancaster University
Cathie Wallace, Emeritus Professor, Institute of Education, UCL
Gee Macrory, Visiting Scholar in Education, Manchester Metropolitan University
There are alternatives to England’s focus on synthetic phonics, which teaches children to decode words by learning the relationship between letters and sounds.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Body armour made from silk is being developed – but this apparently cutting-edge idea is centuries old
~ Nine out of 10 kids are not developmentally on track in literacy and numeracy – study of 8 African countries
~ West Africa’s falling fish stocks: illegal Chinese trawlers, climate change and artisanal fishing fleets to blame
~ Tiny weevils are waging war on the invasive water lettuce plant choking South Africa’s Vaal River
~ Oil bosses call phasing out fossil fuels a ‘fantasy’ – but an international agreement is plausible
~ Election disinformation: how AI-powered bots work and how you can protect yourself from their influence
~ EU increases tariffs on Russian grain to hamper its war effort – but it’s European consumers who could feel the pinch
~ Boeing: what the next CEO needs to do to ensure quality and turn things around
~ AI-generated pornography will disrupt the adult content industry and raise new ethical concerns
~ Romani language edition of the Dikan comics published in Serbia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter