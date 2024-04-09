Phonics isn’t working - for children’s reading to improve, they need to learn to love stories
By Willem Hollmann, Professor of Linguistics, Lancaster University
Cathie Wallace, Emeritus Professor, Institute of Education, UCL
Gee Macrory, Visiting Scholar in Education, Manchester Metropolitan University
There are alternatives to England’s focus on synthetic phonics, which teaches children to decode words by learning the relationship between letters and sounds.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, April 9, 2024