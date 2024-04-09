Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to battle boredom at work

By Casher Belinda, Assistant Professor of Management and Organization, University of Notre Dame
Though neuroscience suggests that boredom can be good for us, we all try to avoid it. Even the most exciting jobs in the world — astronaut, nuclear engineer, helicopter pilot, virus hunter — can be filled with drudgery at times. Nobody is immune from paperwork and meetings.

The problem with boredom at work is that its negative effects can linger. You might be able to power through a mind-numbing task, like putting stamps on 500 envelopes, but in doing so you harm your ability to accomplish subsequent tasks. Suppressing…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Romani language edition of the Dikan comics published in Serbia
~ Tiny crystals capture millions of years of mountain range history – a geologist excavates the Himalayas with a microscope
~ Fossilized dinosaur eggshells can preserve amino acids, the building blocks of proteins, over millions of years
~ In a future with more ‘mind reading,’ thanks to neurotech, we may need to rethink freedom of thought
~ Silicon Valley and Shenzhen, China, will get all the growth from AI if other regions don’t invest now to compete
~ Family caregivers can help shape the outcomes for their loved ones – an ICU nurse explains their vital role
~ How to keep your kidneys healthy – and how to spot when things are going wrong
~ More mergers to come under scrutiny in another leg of Chalmers’ competition policy
~ From Reagan to Obama, presidents have left office with ‘strategic regret’ − will leaving troops in Iraq and Syria be Biden or Trump’s?
~ Special edition vinyl albums cause some fans delight – but others suspect a cynical marketing ploy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter