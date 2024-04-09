Silicon Valley and Shenzhen, China, will get all the growth from AI if other regions don’t invest now to compete
By Amitrajeet A. Batabyal, Distinguished Professor, Arthur J. Gosnell Professor of Economics, & Interim Head, Department of Sustainability, Rochester Institute of Technology
From an economic development perspective, the highly skewed nature of AI activity in the US is likely to create large pools of high-skilled workers in some regions while leaving other regions behind.
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, April 9, 2024