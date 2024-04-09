Tolerance.ca
Fintech has a gender problem – here’s why you should care

By Chloe Fox-Robertson, PhD Researcher, University of Manchester
Dariusz Wojcik, Professor of Financial Geography, National University of Singapore
Fintech (financial technology) is everywhere. It’s the catch-all term for technology-enabled financial services innovation.

Even if you haven’t heard of fintech, you’re probably using it for payments, banking or investments. Klarna? ClearPay? Revolut? Monzo? They’re all part of an industry that attracted a staggering US$51.2 billion (£40.5 billion) of investment globally in 2023.

However, while fintech is flooded with money, it is marked by an absence of women, particularly…


Read complete article


