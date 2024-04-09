Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Social media will tell you birth control causes mental health issues, weight gain and infertility – here are the facts

By Christopher O'Sullivan, Lecturer in Nursing, Manchester Metropolitan University
Social media is full of bad advice when it comes to your health. With so much of this content created by influencers who don’t actually have medical qualifications, it’s no wonder that misinformation about health spreads so easily online.

In recent years, there’s been a rise in misinformation about hormonal contraceptives on social media. Some women are reportedly even stopping their birth control as a result of misleading posts they’ve seen on TikTok and Instagram.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
