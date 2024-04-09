Tolerance.ca
Flowers may be more ancient than dinosaurs – but scientists can’t agree on when they evolved

By Ruolin Wu, PhD student in Paleobiology, University of Bristol
The origin date for flowers is a source of debate among scientists – but a new approach may help bring clarity to the question.The Conversation


© The Conversation
