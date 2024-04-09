Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Education for the Romani people: Failed by both empires

By Daria Dergacheva
Sociological data show that about 80% of Roma children after the age of 11 do not attend school, which is similar to peasant families in pre-industrial, pre-revolutionary Russia


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
