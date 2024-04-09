Tolerance.ca
Rwanda’s genocide could have been prevented: 3 things the international community should have done – expert

By Walter Dorn, Professor of Defence Studies, Royal Military College of Canada
As the world marks the 30th anniversary of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi ethnic group in Rwanda, it is important to understand what the international community could have done to prevent it.

In one hundred days an estimated 600,000 to 800,000 Rwandans were killed. The Tutsi were targeted primarily due to…The Conversation


