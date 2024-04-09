Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

India: Technology Use Shouldn’t Undermine Free, Fair Elections

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image School teachers with the colors of the Indian national flag painted on their faces participate in an event to raise awareness among people to vote in the upcoming general elections, in Chennai, India, March 28, 2024. © 2024 AP Photo/R. Parthibhan (New York) – Voters in India will cast their ballots in a six-week general election beginning April 19, 2024, amid concerns that Indian authorities exert considerable control over the digital ecosystem that can make for an uneven playing field, Human Rights Watch said in a question-and-answer document released today. The party…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Gaza: Israel’s Imposed Starvation Deadly for Children
~ Bassirou Diomaye Faye elected president of Senegal: Victory of a determined youth
~ Global Voices call for stories about Ukraine
~ Is Japan joining AUKUS? Not formally – its cooperation will remain limited for now
~ The Vatican says gender theory threatens human dignity – but Judith Butler believes the ‘threat’ is social change
~ Flash droughts are becoming more common in Australia. What’s causing them?
~ Lost for words? Research shows art therapy brings benefits for mental health
~ Eight charts on how Australia’s population is growing – and changing
~ NZ gymnasts can now wear shorts over their leotards – why is this a big deal for female athletes?
~ Zambian Police Summon Priest After Critical Sermon
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter