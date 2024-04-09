Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Bassirou Diomaye Faye elected president of Senegal: Victory of a determined youth

By Jean-Christophe Brunet
On March 24, 2024, the Senegalese people elected a new president, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, following a period of protests caused by the postponement of the initial election date.


© Global Voices -
