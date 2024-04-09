Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Global Voices call for stories about Ukraine

By Filip Noubel
Global Voices is piloting a project of paid and commissioned stories about Ukraine by Ukrainians regardless of current location. Stories can be pitched and written in Ukrainian, English or Russian.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Gaza: Israel’s Imposed Starvation Deadly for Children
~ Bassirou Diomaye Faye elected president of Senegal: Victory of a determined youth
~ Is Japan joining AUKUS? Not formally – its cooperation will remain limited for now
~ India: Technology Use Shouldn’t Undermine Free, Fair Elections
~ The Vatican says gender theory threatens human dignity – but Judith Butler believes the ‘threat’ is social change
~ Flash droughts are becoming more common in Australia. What’s causing them?
~ Lost for words? Research shows art therapy brings benefits for mental health
~ Eight charts on how Australia’s population is growing – and changing
~ NZ gymnasts can now wear shorts over their leotards – why is this a big deal for female athletes?
~ Zambian Police Summon Priest After Critical Sermon
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter