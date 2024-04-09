Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Vatican says gender theory threatens human dignity – but Judith Butler believes the ‘threat’ is social change

By Louise Richardson-Self, Senior Lecturer in Philosophy & Gender Studies, University of Tasmania
In her new book, Who’s Afraid of Gender?, feminist philosopher Judith Butler explains how gender and sex are socially constructed, while fighting critics who see gender as a threat to the social order.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
