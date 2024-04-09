Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is Japan joining AUKUS? Not formally – its cooperation will remain limited for now

By John Blaxland, Professor, Strategic and Defence Studies Centre, Australian National University
AUKUS is still a very new partnership, so expansion isn’t viewed as a priority until the envisioned technology sharing is proven to work.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Gaza: Israel’s Imposed Starvation Deadly for Children
~ Bassirou Diomaye Faye elected president of Senegal: Victory of a determined youth
~ Global Voices call for stories about Ukraine
~ India: Technology Use Shouldn’t Undermine Free, Fair Elections
~ The Vatican says gender theory threatens human dignity – but Judith Butler believes the ‘threat’ is social change
~ Flash droughts are becoming more common in Australia. What’s causing them?
~ Lost for words? Research shows art therapy brings benefits for mental health
~ Eight charts on how Australia’s population is growing – and changing
~ NZ gymnasts can now wear shorts over their leotards – why is this a big deal for female athletes?
~ Zambian Police Summon Priest After Critical Sermon
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter