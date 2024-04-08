Tolerance.ca
We can’t eradicate deadly cane toads – but there’s a way to stop them killing wildlife

By Georgia Ward-Fear, Post doctoral fellow and Conservation Ecologist , Macquarie University
Rick Shine, Professor in Evolutionary Biology, Macquarie University
Australia can claim more than its fair share of environmental blunders, but the introduction of cane toads in 1935 surely ranks as one of the worst.

The toads were imported from Hawaii and released in Queensland, purportedly to manage pest beetles in sugar cane crops. The toads failed to control the pests and instead spread westwards at an ever-increasing pace. They are expected to


