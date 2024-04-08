Measles is a humanitarian issue, and its unwelcome reappearance in Canada is a reminder of its importance
By Adam R Houston, Adjunct Professor, Faculty of Law, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Jason Nickerson, Adjunct Professor, Faculty of Law, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Any upsurge in measles is of real concern, but in settings aggravated by poor living conditions and malnutrition, it can be disastrous. It can affect adults, but young children are at particular risk.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, April 8, 2024