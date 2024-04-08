Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

AI will not revolutionize business management but it could make it worse

By Guillaume Desjardins, Associate professor, Industrial Relations, Université du Québec en Outaouais (UQO)
It is no exaggeration to say that the democratization of new forms of artificial intelligence (AI), such as ChatGPT (OpenAI), Gemini/Bard (Google) and Copilot (Microsoft), is a societal revolution of the digital age.

The mainstream use of AI systems is a disruptive force in a number of areas including university education, the legal system and, of course, the work world.

These changes are taking place at such a bewildering pace that research is struggling…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Zambian Police Summon Priest After Critical Sermon
~ We can’t eradicate deadly cane toads – but there’s a way to stop them killing wildlife
~ Antarctica’s sea ice hit another low this year – understanding how ocean warming is driving the loss is key
~ Critics can’t decide if Andrew Scott’s Ripley is mesmerising or charmless – exactly as Patricia Highsmith wrote him
~ Gender is not scary, argues Judith Butler. But right now, it represents the threat of social change
~ Heat from El Niño can warm oceans off West Antarctica – and melt floating ice shelves from below
~ Measles is a humanitarian issue, and its unwelcome reappearance in Canada is a reminder of its importance
~ Loyalty programs may limit competition, and they could be pushing prices up for everyone
~ UN Rights Council Boosts Scrutiny of North Korea
~ As a child psychiatrist, I know it’s critical for kindergartens to embrace playful learning
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter