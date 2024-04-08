Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

More mental health support in schools makes sense – but some children may fall through gaps

By Jo Ellins, Senior Fellow, Health Services Management Centre, School of Social Policy, University of Birmingham
Schools and colleges have a crucial role to play in supporting children’s mental health. They are places where young people’s mental health difficulties are identified and help is provided, and they can promote all pupils’ emotional wellbeing.

Most children spend more time in school than anywhere else other than home, and parents who are concerned about their child’s mental health turn…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
