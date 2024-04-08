Preparing for the next health crisis: COVID-19 showed the importance of community-engaged research
By Simran Purewal, Research Associate, Health Sciences, Simon Fraser University
Julia Smith, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Health Sciences, Simon Fraser University
Community-engaged research was disrupted by COVID-19 restrictions, meaning researchers faced serious challenges when their results were most needed: during a public health crisis.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, April 8, 2024