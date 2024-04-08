Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Putin’s Russia: first arrests under new anti-LGBT laws mark new era of repression

By Sergey Katsuba, PhD Candidate, Sutherland School of Law, University College Dublin
Just over three decades after Russia decriminalised homosexuality in 1993, three people have been arrested and charged under the country’s harsh new anti-LGBT laws and could face ten years in prison for membership of an “extremist organisation”.

The arrests are a clear indication of how Russia has come full circle on its persecution of sexual minorities under Vladimir Putin.

On March 21, the district court of Orenburg city in south-western Russia…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN Rights Council Boosts Scrutiny of North Korea
~ As a child psychiatrist, I know it’s critical for kindergartens to embrace playful learning
~ Global Voices seeks a Lingua Director, to oversee multilingual projects and initiatives
~ Germany decriminalised cannabis: why the UK should consider doing the same
~ More mental health support in schools makes sense – but some children may fall through gaps
~ The Art of Climbing: a brief history of photographing rock-climbing
~ Tackling social isolation could be more effective than healthy eating for obesity
~ Ukraine war: why many Nato countries are thinking of introducing conscription and the issues that involves
~ Diet and nutrition: how well Tanzanians eat depends largely on where they live
~ Preparing for the next health crisis: COVID-19 showed the importance of community-engaged research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter