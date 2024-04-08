Tolerance.ca
Israel/OPT: Death in custody of Walid Daqqah is cruel reminder of Israel’s disregard for Palestinians’ right to life

By Amnesty International
Responding to the death in custody of Walid Daqqah, a 62-year-old Palestinian writer who was the longest-serving Palestinian prisoner in Israeli jails after having spent 38 years imprisoned, Erika Guevara-Rosas, Amnesty International’s Senior Director for Research, Advocacy, Policy and Campaigns said: “It is heart-wrenching that Walid Daqqah has died in Israeli custody despite the many […] The post Israel/OPT: Death in custody of Walid Daqqah is cruel reminder of Israel’s disregard for Palestinians’ right to life appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


