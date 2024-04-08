Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

New Hope for Love for Japanese Children Needing Families

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Foster mother Asako Yoshinari and her foster child at a park near her home in Inzai, Chiba prefecture, Japan, June 24, 2016. © 2016 Toru Hanai/Reuters “They don’t love us,” 17-year-old Kenji M. told me in 2012. He was speaking of staff at the childcare institution where he lived in Tokyo. “Many of the staff seem like they take care of us only because it’s their job.” Kenji had lived in institutions since age 3. He was identifying a problem underpinning Japan’s system for providing care to children whose parents were unable or unwilling to do so: it had become a business…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
