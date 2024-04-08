South Africa is to shut down captive lion farms. Experts warn the plan needs a deadline
By Neil D’Cruze, Global Head of Wildlife Research, World Animal Protection, and Visiting Researcher, Wildlife Conservation Research Unit (WildCRU), University of Oxford
Angie Elwin, Wildlife Research Manager at World Animal Protection and Visiting Research Fellow, Manchester Metropolitan University
Jennah Green, Wildlife Research Manager at World Animal Protection, and Visiting Research Fellow, Manchester Metropolitan University
The South African government has finally decided to shut down the captive lion industry, but has not set a deadline for when lion breeding and hunting will end.
© The Conversation
