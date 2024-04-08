Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why is Ghana so hot this year? An expert explains

By Yaw Agyeman Boafo, Senior Research Fellow, Centre for Climate Change and Sustainability Studies,, University of Ghana
Ghana’s meteorological agency and the state’s health service have issued warnings about a period of very high temperatures expected in the first half of 2024 around the country. Ghana’s experience is part of a global phenomenon: record temperatures were recorded in 2023.

Yaw Agyeman Boafo, the programmes coordinator and a senior research…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ New Hope for Love for Japanese Children Needing Families
~ Serbian movie about Roma singer become a hit in several Balkan countries
~ South Africa is to shut down captive lion farms. Experts warn the plan needs a deadline
~ Feeling depleted? So is the planet. Here’s how to move from exhaustion to empowerment
~ Happier, more connected neighborhoods start right in the front yard
~ A dramatic schism over social issues? The United Methodist Church has been here before – but this time, America’s religious landscape is far different
~ Fetal personhood rulings could nullify a pregnant patient’s wishes for end-of-life care
~ Could a telescope ever see the beginning of time? An astronomer explains
~ Dali hit Key Bridge with the force of 66 heavy trucks at highway speed
~ US media coverage of new science less likely to mention researchers with African and East Asian names
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2024 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS