Fetal personhood rulings could nullify a pregnant patient’s wishes for end-of-life care
By Jessica L. Waters, Assistant Professor of Justice, Law & Criminology, American University
Madelyn Adams, Master’s Student in Public Administration, American University
Laws such as Alabama’s controversial ruling that gives personhood rights to frozen embryos will have ripple effects on how advance directives are interpreted by doctors and the courts.
- Monday, April 8, 2024