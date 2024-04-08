Tolerance.ca
Could a telescope ever see the beginning of time? An astronomer explains

By Adi Foord, Assistant Professor of Astronomy and Astrophysics, University of Maryland, Baltimore County
Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com.

If the James Webb telescope was 10 times more powerful, could we see the beginning of time? - Sam H., age 12, Prosper, Texas

The James Webb Space Telescope, or JWST for short, is one of the most


