Human Rights Observatory

Dali hit Key Bridge with the force of 66 heavy trucks at highway speed

By Amanda Bao, Associate Professor of Civil Engineering Technology, Environmental Management and Safety, Rochester Institute of Technology
The cargo ship Dali knocked down three main truss spans, constructed with connected steel elements forming triangles, on the Francis Scott Key Bridge just seconds after crashing into one of the bridge piers early on Tuesday morning, March 26, 2024.

The bridge collapse happened so fast that it left little time for the work crews on the bridge to escape. Civil engineers like me have been…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
