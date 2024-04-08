Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘April showers’ – a rainfall scientist explains what they are and why they are becoming more intense

By Rob Thompson, Postdoctoral Research Scientist in Meteorology, University of Reading
“March winds and April showers bring forth May flowers”, goes the old British proverb. The term was even (almost) used in the Geoffrey Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales in the 1300s: “Whan that Aprill with his shoures soote”.

The idea of “April showers” is ingrained in the nation’s cultural consciousness as a symbol of spring and nature’s renewal. These phrases date back to times when knowing planting dates for crops was essential to most people, yet such weather lore was the only forecast available.

But what exactly is an “April shower”, and how are they affected by climate change?…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ New Hope for Love for Japanese Children Needing Families
~ Serbian movie about Roma singer become a hit in several Balkan countries
~ South Africa is to shut down captive lion farms. Experts warn the plan needs a deadline
~ Why is Ghana so hot this year? An expert explains
~ Feeling depleted? So is the planet. Here’s how to move from exhaustion to empowerment
~ Happier, more connected neighborhoods start right in the front yard
~ A dramatic schism over social issues? The United Methodist Church has been here before – but this time, America’s religious landscape is far different
~ Fetal personhood rulings could nullify a pregnant patient’s wishes for end-of-life care
~ Could a telescope ever see the beginning of time? An astronomer explains
~ Dali hit Key Bridge with the force of 66 heavy trucks at highway speed
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter