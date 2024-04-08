Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Eclipses aren’t just visual spectacles, they are at the heart of scientific efforts to understand distant planets

By Oisin Creaner, Assistant Professor of Physical Sciences, Dublin City University
The total solar eclipse across North America on April 8 2024 is a stunning and memorable event for everyone in its path. However, eclipses are not just valued for their visual impact, they are at the heart of cutting-edge science.

Eclipses can tell us a vast amount about distant planets beyond our Solar System – or exoplanets. Since the first exoplanet was detected in 1992,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
