Human Rights Observatory

Two upcoming elections are likely to tip the balance of power between China, India and the US

By Chee Meng Tan, Assistant Professor of Business Economics, University of Nottingham
Two elections this year may shift the triangular balance of power between China, India and the US.

Indian prime minister Narenda Modi is expected to be returned to power after the Indian elections, which run from April 19 to June 1. Modi has woven a close relationship with Donald Trump, who is seeking re-election as US president in November.

Modi established a strong relationship with Trump during…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
