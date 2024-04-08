A person in Texas caught bird flu after mixing with dairy cattle. Should we be worried?
By C Raina MacIntyre, Professor of Global Biosecurity, NHMRC L3 Research Fellow, Head, Biosecurity Program, Kirby Institute, UNSW Sydney
Ashley Quigley, Senior Research Associate, Global Biosecurity, UNSW Sydney
Haley Stone, PhD Candidate, Biosecurity Program, Kirby Institute, UNSW Sydney
Matthew Scotch, Associate Dean of Research and Professor of Biomedical Informatics, College of Health Solutions, Arizona State University
Rebecca Dawson, Research Associate, The Kirby Institute, UNSW Sydney
For now there’s no spread of H5N1 between humans, which is good news. But bird flu is evolving, and we need to stay vigilant.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, April 8, 2024