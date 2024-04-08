Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Will introducing independent doctors at games help the AFL tackle its concussion problem?

By Stephen Townsend, Research Fellow, UQ School of Human Movement and Nutrition Sciences, The University of Queensland
Steven Rynne, Associate Professor, Sports Coaching; Affiliate, UQ Poche Centre for Indigenous Health, The University of Queensland
The AFL may appoint independent doctors at games to assess players for potential head injuries – can this help the concussion issue?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Central Asia’s unique tradition of singing during Ramadan keeps evolving
~ Two upcoming elections are likely to tip the balance of power between China, India and the US
~ We saw one of the most powerful magnets in the Universe come to life – and our theories can’t quite explain it
~ A person in Texas caught bird flu after mixing with dairy cattle. Should we be worried?
~ What role for the French language in Togolese society?
~ Senegal: Human Rights Agenda for President Faye
~ Facing enormous pressure at home and abroad, how much longer can Israel continue its war in Gaza?
~ A survey of non-traditional family-making suffers from a ‘feminism-lite’ lack of focus
~ Could my glasses be making my eyesight worse?
~ Government gives its special adviser on aid workers’ deaths a wide brief
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter