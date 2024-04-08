Will introducing independent doctors at games help the AFL tackle its concussion problem?
By Stephen Townsend, Research Fellow, UQ School of Human Movement and Nutrition Sciences, The University of Queensland
Steven Rynne, Associate Professor, Sports Coaching; Affiliate, UQ Poche Centre for Indigenous Health, The University of Queensland
The AFL may appoint independent doctors at games to assess players for potential head injuries – can this help the concussion issue?
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, April 7, 2024