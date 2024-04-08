Tolerance.ca
Government gives its special adviser on aid workers’ deaths a wide brief

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Former Australian Defence Force Chief Mark Binskin has a wide remit, but it’s unclear how he’ll obtain the information needed for his investigation.The Conversation


