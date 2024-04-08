Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What is a sinkhole? A geotechnical engineer explains

By Francois Guillard, Senior Lecturer in Geotechnical Engineering, University of Sydney
Sinkholes are back in the news after a 13-year-old boy fell down a two metre deep hole in a waterlogged football field in Sydney over the weekend. The boy reportedly sank further into the hole every time he tried to push down with his feet, but was later rescued by a police officer who pulled him out by his wrists.



Sinkholes aren’t uncommon. TwoThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Central Asia’s unique tradition of singing during Ramadan keeps evolving
~ Two upcoming elections are likely to tip the balance of power between China, India and the US
~ We saw one of the most powerful magnets in the Universe come to life – and our theories can’t quite explain it
~ A person in Texas caught bird flu after mixing with dairy cattle. Should we be worried?
~ What role for the French language in Togolese society?
~ Senegal: Human Rights Agenda for President Faye
~ Facing enormous pressure at home and abroad, how much longer can Israel continue its war in Gaza?
~ A survey of non-traditional family-making suffers from a ‘feminism-lite’ lack of focus
~ Will introducing independent doctors at games help the AFL tackle its concussion problem?
~ Could my glasses be making my eyesight worse?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter