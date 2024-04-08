Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Facing enormous pressure at home and abroad, how much longer can Israel continue its war in Gaza?

By Ian Parmeter, Research Scholar, Centre for Arab and Islamic Studies, Australian National University
US President Joe Biden’s recent warning to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has limited Israel’s options in Gaza. And neither of Israel’s war objectives appear to have been met.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
