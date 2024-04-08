Tolerance.ca
A survey of non-traditional family-making suffers from a ‘feminism-lite’ lack of focus

By Amy Walters, PhD candidate, English Literature, Australian National University
Over the past few years, a flurry of insightful books have examined the meaning of reproduction and family beyond blood, heteronormativity and the nuclear unit.

In 2022, journalist Gina Rushton published The Most Important Job in the World, a reflection on how her experience covering reproductive health and abortion – and a diagnosis of endometriosis – shaped her ambivalence about becoming a mother.

Review:…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
