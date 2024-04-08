Australians are open to self-driving vehicles, but want humans to retain ultimate control
By Hussein Dia, Professor of Future Urban Mobility, Swinburne University of Technology
Ali Matin, Department of Civil and Construction Engineering, Swinburne University of Technology
Roughly half of people surveyed support the development of autonomous vehicles. But a third were undecided about many aspects and will need to be convinced about their safety and other benefits.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, April 7, 2024