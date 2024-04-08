Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How do we protect students from ballooning HELP debts? A fixed maximum indexation rate would help

By Andrew Norton, Professor in the Practice of Higher Education Policy, Australian National University
The indexation of student debt is arguably the federal government’s biggest political problem when it comes to universities.

Last June, student debt balances increased by 7.1%, the highest rate in decades. While HELP loans do not attract interest, they are indexed to inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

When inflation remained low, this was not an issue for those with…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Philippines: New ‘Drug War’ Declared in Davao City
~ Australians are open to self-driving vehicles, but want humans to retain ultimate control
~ ‘Strong theatre with unwavering precision’: Into the Shimmering World asks us what does it mean to be good?
~ Earth, the Sun and a bike wheel: why your high-school textbook was wrong about the shape of Earth’s orbit
~ A bumper Bluey episode is about to hit screens. 5 ways to get the most out of watching the show with your kids
~ Kids and ‘bad’ news: how can parents safely introduce their children to news and current affairs?
~ Why is Australia helping to block a move to tax multinational corporations properly?
~ 50 years on, Advance Australia Fair no longer reflects the values of many. What could replace it?
~ Villains, influencers and a sweet bisexual mechanic: Jodi McAlister’s rom-coms borrow and bend reality TV tropes
~ Ghanaians debate online about the rights of a 16-year-old girl married to a 63-year-old traditional priest
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter