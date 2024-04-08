Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A bumper Bluey episode is about to hit screens. 5 ways to get the most out of watching the show with your kids

By Divna Haslam, Senior Research Fellow, Queensland University of Technology
A special episode of the hit kids show Bluey will premiere on April 14. The episode will run for 28 minutes, which is four times the usual length of a Bluey episode. My kids are excited. In fact, I am too. As a parenting researcher and a mother I am a big Bluey fan.

If you’re feeling guilty about letting your children watch yet another episode of Bluey, you shouldn’t. Bluey is a valuable show for kids and families, promoting a variety of positive messages.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Philippines: New ‘Drug War’ Declared in Davao City
~ Australians are open to self-driving vehicles, but want humans to retain ultimate control
~ ‘Strong theatre with unwavering precision’: Into the Shimmering World asks us what does it mean to be good?
~ Earth, the Sun and a bike wheel: why your high-school textbook was wrong about the shape of Earth’s orbit
~ How do we protect students from ballooning HELP debts? A fixed maximum indexation rate would help
~ Kids and ‘bad’ news: how can parents safely introduce their children to news and current affairs?
~ Why is Australia helping to block a move to tax multinational corporations properly?
~ 50 years on, Advance Australia Fair no longer reflects the values of many. What could replace it?
~ Villains, influencers and a sweet bisexual mechanic: Jodi McAlister’s rom-coms borrow and bend reality TV tropes
~ Ghanaians debate online about the rights of a 16-year-old girl married to a 63-year-old traditional priest
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter