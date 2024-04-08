Why is Australia helping to block a move to tax multinational corporations properly?
By Kerrie Sadiq, Professor of Taxation, QUT Business School, and ARC Future Fellow, Queensland University of Technology
Richard Krever, Professor of Tax Law, The University of Western Australia
Australia has backed a move to ensure multinational corporations at least pay some tax in the countries in which they operate, but has baulked at going all the way.
