Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

50 years on, Advance Australia Fair no longer reflects the values of many. What could replace it?

By Wendy Hargreaves, Senior Learning Advisor, University of Southern Queensland
A national anthem is supposed to reinforce a nation’s identity. Are we fine with singing Advance Australia Fair for another 50 years?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Philippines: New ‘Drug War’ Declared in Davao City
~ Australians are open to self-driving vehicles, but want humans to retain ultimate control
~ ‘Strong theatre with unwavering precision’: Into the Shimmering World asks us what does it mean to be good?
~ Earth, the Sun and a bike wheel: why your high-school textbook was wrong about the shape of Earth’s orbit
~ How do we protect students from ballooning HELP debts? A fixed maximum indexation rate would help
~ A bumper Bluey episode is about to hit screens. 5 ways to get the most out of watching the show with your kids
~ Kids and ‘bad’ news: how can parents safely introduce their children to news and current affairs?
~ Why is Australia helping to block a move to tax multinational corporations properly?
~ Villains, influencers and a sweet bisexual mechanic: Jodi McAlister’s rom-coms borrow and bend reality TV tropes
~ Ghanaians debate online about the rights of a 16-year-old girl married to a 63-year-old traditional priest
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter