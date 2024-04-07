Tolerance.ca
Eclipses were once associated with the deaths of kings — attempting to predict this played a key role in the birth of astronomy

By Daryn Lehoux, Professor, Classics and Archaeology; Philosophy, Queen's University, Ontario
To protect their kings, ancient Mesopotamians discovered how to predict eclipses, which were associated with the deaths of rulers. This eventually led to the birth of astronomy.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
