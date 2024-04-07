Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Young Kenyans are not finding work: how universities can do a better job of training entrepreneurs

By Renson Muchiri Mwangi, Associate Professor of Business Research Methods and Director of Quality Assurance, KCA University
Judy N. Muthuri, Professor of Sustainable Business and Development, University of Nottingham
Mohsen Gul, Senior Project Manager, Cambridge Institute of Sustainability Leadership, University of Cambridge
Kenya’s long-term development blueprint, Vision 2030, envisions an empowered youth driving economic growth. The focus on its young population (aged 15–34) is apt given that the median age of the country’s population of 55 million is around 20 years.

This has led to a succession of policies and strategies to address youth unemployment. The first


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
