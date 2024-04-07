Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Have you ever suffered intimate partner abuse? We asked girls in Malawi and 40% said yes

By Anthony Idowu Ajayi, Research Scientist, African Population and Health Research Center
Elita Chamdimba, Research fellow, Centre for Social Research, University of Malawi
Intimate partner violence starts early.

Around one in four girls aged between 15 and 19 worldwide have already been subjected to physical or sexual violence.

Girls who experience abuse in their childhood face increased and disproportionate levels of intimate partner violence later in life.

Pregnant and parenting girls are even more exposed to intimate…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ghanaians debate online about the rights of a 16-year-old girl married to a 63-year-old traditional priest
~ Young Kenyans are not finding work: how universities can do a better job of training entrepreneurs
~ CFA franc: conditions are ripe for replacement of the west African currency rooted in colonialism – expert
~ Your child has been prescribed opioids: 7 ways to use them more safely
~ The sun was born when a dense gas cloud collapsed, 4.6 billion years ago
~ Big government, big trouble? Defending the future of Canada’s climate policy
~ Embracing digital spaces: How older immigrants are navigating the infodemic
~ Fining big polluters can reduce environmental damage, but only if the fines match the crimes
~ Inquiry into supermarkets says make voluntary code of conduct mandatory but don’t bring in divestiture power
~ Liberals will have difficulty forming government after final Tasmanian results
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter