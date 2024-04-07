Embracing digital spaces: How older immigrants are navigating the infodemic
By Natalia Balyasnikova, Assistant Professor of Adult Education, York University, Canada
Claire Ahn, Assistant Professor of Multiliteracies, Queen's University, Ontario
Occurring in tandem with the COVID-19 pandemic, another crisis was quietly escalating and unnoticed by many — an infodemic characterized by an overload of information, much of it misleading or false. Though concerns of an infodemic started before this time, and can occur with any issue or event, the phenomenon has become so widespread that the term was included into Merriam-Webster’s 2020 list of “words we are…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, April 7, 2024