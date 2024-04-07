Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fining big polluters can reduce environmental damage, but only if the fines match the crimes

By Ben R. Collison, PhD Student, School for Resource & Environmental Studies, Dalhousie University
Some of Canada’s biggest employers have a poor track record of abiding by environmental laws. When laws are broken corporate leaders don’t go to prison; instead, the company is fined. But the fines are rarely severe enough to scare them into changing their ways, let alone enough to make companies repair environmental damage or build a cleaner future.

Everyone has seen the headlines over the years: Coal company Teck fined $60M for contaminating rivers in southeastern…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
