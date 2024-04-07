Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Inquiry into supermarkets says make voluntary code of conduct mandatory but don’t bring in divestiture power

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Inquiry into supermarkets finds that the mandatory code should apply to supermarkets with annual revenues of more than $5 billion and should consider increasing infringement notice amounts.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
