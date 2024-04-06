Tolerance.ca
Difficult for Liberals to form government after final Tasmanian results

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
While it was clear the Liberals were set to govern in minority weeks ago, the end of the vote count leaves the party with one less seat than expected, making forming government harder.The Conversation


