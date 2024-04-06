Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Romani diasporas are now more marginalised in Russia than in the late USSR

By Daria Dergacheva
There were few educational and social programs for Romani people in the USSR, and later in Russia, and there's little hope that any will be introduced in the near future.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Difficult for Liberals to form government after final Tasmanian results
~ “The journey to the recognition of LGBTQ rights in Africa is an uphill climb”
~ Saudi Arabia: Global Tennis ‘Sportswashes’ Abuses
~ Biden steps up pressure on Israel − using the key levers available against an ally with strong domestic support
~ College athletes still are not allowed to be paid by universities − here’s why
~ What causes earthquakes in the Northeast, like the magnitude 4.8 that shook New Jersey? A geoscientist explains
~ Eclipses were once associated with the death of kings — attempting to predict this played a key role in the birth of astronomy
~ Americas: Ana Piquer assumes permanent role as Amnesty International’s regional director
~ In Gaza, the last game of Tarneeb
~ Hideko Takamine at 100: six of the Japanese actor’s films that captured a nation in flux
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter